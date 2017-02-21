Accused child predator charged in 2nd...

Accused child predator charged in 2nd attack

Questions are being raised about a low bond set for a man charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a child under 13-years-old, after he allegedly attack again. Forty-four-year-old James Beck of Chesterfield Township Ii charged with a rape of a 12-year-old girl in his home on February 12th.

