A Michigan Woman Says She Was Forced to Give Birth in Jail
At eight months pregnant, the Michigan woman was pulled over and arrested for driving with a suspended license. Preston couldn't pay the $10,000 cash bond, and a judge sentenced her to 14 days in jail, based on her previous record, according to Preston was sent to the Macomb County Jail after her arraignment in March 2016.
