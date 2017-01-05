Woods has healthy fund balance
The year 2016 saw several shifts in positions in city government, with longtime City Administrator Skip Fincham retiring and the director of public safety, Bruce Smith, taking over the reins of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Nov '16
|Ray
|1
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC