Wayne Co. assistant prosecutor charged for DUI
An Assistant Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor has been charged with drunk driving, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, he was pulled over around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day on I-94 near Metro Parkway in Harrison Township.
