Warren mayor accused of comparing blacks to 'chimps' in recorded conversation

Warren Mayor James Fouts is calling a new batch of leaked audio recordings that include racist and sexist comments "phony." Fouts claims the audio recordings, which contain the voice of a man who sounds like the mayor comparing blacks to "chimps," using a racial slur and calling women over the age of 60 "dried-up old hags," constitute an engineered attack launched by political foe Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

