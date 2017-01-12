USPS carrier accused of stealing $69K from mail A United States...
A United States Postal Service carrier is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in checks from the mail, according to a federal criminal complaint. According to the complaint, Shawn Hoover has stolen 688 pieces of mail, 99 checks valued at about $69,496 and 15 debit/credit/gift cards over the last few months.
