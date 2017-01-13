Suburban Detroit mayor's recording scandal draws mixed public response
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts was a no-show at the first City Council meeting held since new audio recordings allegedly of him making racist and sexist remarks were leaked to the media. City Council voted 5-2 against a proposal from Councilman Scott Stevens demanding Fouts submit to voice recognition and lie detector tests with the hopes of determining if he said the offensive things on the leaked recordings.
