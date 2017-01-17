State Police Adds Clinton Township to...

State Police Adds Clinton Township to Governor's Emergency Declaration for Macomb County

11 hrs ago

Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the Michigan State Police has amended a recent emergency declaration to include Clinton Township due to a sewer line collapse in Fraser, causing damage to private property and financial distress. "The Township of Clinton has experienced damage from the collapsed sewer line, similar to what Fraser has been dealing with," Snyder said.

