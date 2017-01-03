Sanders, Schumer to rally for health ...

Sanders, Schumer to rally for health care at Michigan rally

Friday Jan 6

U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Chuck Schumer of New York will attend a health care rally with Michigan Democrats in suburban Detroit. The rally announced Friday is scheduled for Jan. 15 in Warren in blue-collar Macomb County, where President-elect Donald Trump performed well in his surprise win over Hillary Clinton.

