Rubin: How a man with 13 DUIs is out and driving again Charged once more with drunken driving, Zenon Bialokur represents justice at its most infuriating - and most American Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2k6sOoW The Mount Clemens man who qualified for his 14th drunken-driving conviction last week has not had a valid driver's license since 1983. Zenon Bialokur has 12 current suspensions of his license and enough revocations that even if he cared about legalities, he wouldn't be able to apply to drive until 2025.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.