Roads worker hurt by electric current from nearby power line

A county roads employee tackled a co-worker away from an electrically charged trailer after a current from a nearby power line jumped to the vehicle during a guardrail installation. The Macomb County sheriff's office says the 38-year-old road crew worker who was tackled was touching the trailer Thursday morning in Armada Township, north of Detroit.

