Pothole Patrol: Viewer concerns taken to crews
Potholes and Michigan roads are no less a pair than peanut butter and jelly, but not all potholes are created equal. 7 Actions News turned to its viewers to find the most troublesome spots in the metro Detroit area, and saw more than 100 responses in less than 24 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC