Peace, creativity, and motherhood: The best of Michigan Nightlight 2016
Before we launch into another year of stories about the issues, people, and programs that impact Detroit kids, we wanted to revisit the best-read 2016 Michigan Nightlight stories from Model D. strengthening their neighborhoods through art takes a look at how designing t-shirts and beautifying alleyways in southwest Detroit has helped youth deal with conflict, stay on track in school, and better connect to peers and adults who care about neighborhood vitality. A program highlighted in the story, The Alley Project, has given young graffiti artists, once characterized as delinquents, an outlet to paint and a platform to be celebrated as artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|14 hr
|KpMi
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC