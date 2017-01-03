Officials: Drilled hole in pipe may h...

Officials: Drilled hole in pipe may have caused sinkhole

Wednesday

Officials investigating a sinkhole in Macomb County are examining whether a hole drilled into a sewer line caused the pipe to collapse. County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Wednesday the hole was made during an inspection after a sewer collapse in 1978.

