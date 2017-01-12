North Macomb PLUS Secretary of State office in Chesterfield Twp. to be remodeled Jan. 23-27
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. The North Macomb PLUS Secretary of State office in Chesterfield Township will be closed from Jan. 23-27 for a remodeling project, but customers can hop online to ExpressSOS.com instead, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said.
