Neighbors charged after 16-year-old dies of heroin overdose
Two Detroit-area adults have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death after a 16-year-old neighbor died of an apparent heroin overdose. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith says Thursday that 45-year-old Donald McCoy and 40-year-old Leslie Metcalfe are jailed and face arraignment Friday in Warren District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC