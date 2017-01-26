Neighbors charged after 16-year-old d...

Neighbors charged after 16-year-old dies of heroin overdose

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Two Detroit-area adults have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death after a 16-year-old neighbor died of an apparent heroin overdose. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith says Thursday that 45-year-old Donald McCoy and 40-year-old Leslie Metcalfe are jailed and face arraignment Friday in Warren District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,339,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC