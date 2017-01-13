NBC's Chuck Todd: "I don't like being a political prop"
With Donald Trump's inauguration just a day away, "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd is preparing to cover a president who occasionally treats journalists like political punching bags. "I think he sees the media as an incredible political tool for him," Todd told Poynter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC