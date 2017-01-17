Man with 13 drunk driving convictions...

Man with 13 drunk driving convictions arrested

A man in Macomb County who has 13 prior drunk driving convictions was arrested January 13 on suspicion of drunk driving in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

