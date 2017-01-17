Man with 13 drunk driving convictions arrested
A man in Macomb County who has 13 prior drunk driving convictions was arrested January 13 on suspicion of drunk driving in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
