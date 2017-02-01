Man killed by homeowner had been shot...

Man killed by homeowner had been shot in back

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WXYZ

Jeff Gray, 35, died from a single gunshot wound to the back. Now the Macomb County Prosecutor is deciding if the 29-year-old Roseville homeowner who shot him will face any charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC