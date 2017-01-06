Macomb County in state of emergency f...

Macomb County in state of emergency following Fraser sinkhole

15 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Following a massive sinkhole in Fraser, Macomb County officials have declared a state of emergency Thursday and are asking residents to limit water use. County Executive Mark Hackel has called on Gov. Rick Snyder to request state aid and federal aid.

