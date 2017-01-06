Macomb County in state of emergency following Fraser sinkhole
Following a massive sinkhole in Fraser, Macomb County officials have declared a state of emergency Thursday and are asking residents to limit water use. County Executive Mark Hackel has called on Gov. Rick Snyder to request state aid and federal aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Nov '16
|Ray
|1
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC