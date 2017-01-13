Leaked tapes expected to be subject o...

Leaked tapes expected to be subject of next Warren City council meeting

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Michigan Radio

Tuesday, members of the Warren city council will meet for the first time since more audio tapes allegedly containing the voice of Mayor Jim Fouts were leaked. Warren city council secretary Robert Boccomino says council members will discuss the tapes and try to uncover more information about their source and when they were recorded.

