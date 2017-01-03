Latest: Defenders give details on Chi...

Latest: Defenders give details on Chicago beating suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: KTVN Reno

Family spokesman David Boyd and others hold a news conference Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Crystal Lake, Ill., after an 18-year-old man was assaulted in Chicago earlier this week. Four people were charged with hate c... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Nov '16 Ray 1
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,996 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC