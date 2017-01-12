Kellyanne Conway won't deny Trump surrogates met with Russia...
Trump's senior advisor and former campaign manager appeared Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America," where she described the reports as "unsubstantiated, uncorroborated." Buzzfeed posted what was purported to be a 35-page dossier presented to both Trump and President Barack Obama detailing a former British intelligence officer's claims about Russia gathering compromising information about the president-elect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|14 hr
|KpMi
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC