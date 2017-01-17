ITC Issues Good Faith Offers for Adam...

ITC Issues Good Faith Offers for Adams-Spokane Line in Washington Township

ITC has issued numerous good faith offers to property owners in Washington Township. The offers, which are being received this week, threaten to file lawsuits if not accepted by Monday, January 16 .

