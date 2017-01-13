Inside Trump County, USA

How white working-class voters in the Midwest helped propel Trump to victory, and what Democrats can do to win them back One afternoon last August, Hillary Clinton made her first and only campaign stop in Macomb County, Michigan, a cluster of largely working-class suburbs just north of Detroit. For a candidate struggling with her past associations, an appearance at a factory called Futuramic Tool & Engineering must have seemed too perfect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.