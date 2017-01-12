Following Sanders' Example, Dems Hold Rallies to Save 'Obamacare'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi stand with him following their meeting with President Obama on congressional Republicans' effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 4, 2017. Democratic lawmakers, taking a page from Sen. Bernie Sanders ' grassroots approach to campaigning, reached out beyond Washington D.C. today with a series of rallies aimed at building public pressure to save the Affordable Care Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.