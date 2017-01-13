Drug Addicts Can Soon Trade Drugs For...

Drug Addicts Can Soon Trade Drugs For Help Without Legal Trouble [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

People oftentimes need help, not punishment, and with "Hope Not Handcuffs" in Macomb County, they'll have the option to get the help they need worry free! If an addict walks themselves into a police station, they will soon have the option to turn over their drugs without fear of being arrested, and will be given help. The police will set them up with a "Rehab Angel" who will help them get the treatment they need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC