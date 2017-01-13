Drug Addicts Can Soon Trade Drugs For Help Without Legal Trouble [VIDEO]

People oftentimes need help, not punishment, and with "Hope Not Handcuffs" in Macomb County, they'll have the option to get the help they need worry free! If an addict walks themselves into a police station, they will soon have the option to turn over their drugs without fear of being arrested, and will be given help. The police will set them up with a "Rehab Angel" who will help them get the treatment they need.

