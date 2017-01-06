Drilled Hole in Pipe May Have Caused Michigan Sinkhole, Officials Say
A hole drilled through a concrete sewer line nearly 40 years ago may have led to soil erosion beneath another section of the pipe and the football field-sized sinkhole that has forced 22 families from their suburban Detroit homes. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner and former Congresswoman Candice Miller called it a "theory," but said officials are looking into it as they try to uncover the cause of the Christmas Eve sinkhole in Fraser.
