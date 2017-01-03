County hopes to purchase homes destro...

County hopes to purchase homes destroyed by massive sinkhole

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Costs related to a 250-foot long, 100-foot wide sinkhole that formed in Fraser Dec. 24 are projected to grow into the tens of millions, Macomb County officials said Wednesday. Newly elected Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller and Executive Mark Hackel say a sliver of those millions may go to purchase three condemned homes destroyed by the sinkhole and to reimburse as many as 19 evacuated families for damages and other costs incurred because of the infrastructure failure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Nov '16 Ray 1
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC