Cost to fix Michigan sinkhole estimated at more than $78M
In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, a construction worker walks by a home collapsed by a sinkhole in Fraser, Mich. Repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a massive sinkhole north of Detroit are estimated at more than $78 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC