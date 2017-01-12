Cost to fix Michigan sinkhole estimat...

Cost to fix Michigan sinkhole estimated at more than $78M

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, a construction worker walks by a home collapsed by a sinkhole in Fraser, Mich. Repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a massive sinkhole north of Detroit are estimated at more than $78 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC