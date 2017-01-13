13th time drunk driver shows flaws in Michigan system, MADD says

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says Michigan's system for dealing with drunk driving offenses is broken after a man was accused of his 14th offense. Zenon Roumold Bialokur was charged in Macomb County 41B District Court with operating while intoxicated-third offense, operating while license suspended and open intoxicants in a vehicle after a driving offense Jan. 13. In 19 years, he's had 13 operating while intoxicated convictions and 10 driving with a suspended license convictions.

