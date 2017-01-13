13th time drunk driver shows flaws in...

13th time drunk driver shows flaws in Michigan system, MADD says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: MLive.com

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says Michigan's system for dealing with drunk driving offenses is broken after a man was accused of his 14th offense. Zenon Roumold Bialokur was charged in Macomb County 41B District Court with operating while intoxicated-third offense, operating while license suspended and open intoxicants in a vehicle after a driving offense Jan. 13. In 19 years, he's had 13 operating while intoxicated convictions and 10 driving with a suspended license convictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC