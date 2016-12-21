War of words between Hackel, Fouts co...

War of words between Hackel, Fouts continues

Thursday Dec 15

There is still no word on a state investigation into the potential contamination at the popular Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre. It was Warren Mayor Jim Fouts who requested the attorney general get involved, saying Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is behind a cover up.

