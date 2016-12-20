This Macomb resident's bird photos are going viral for a very good reason
We see Michigan birds all the time flying though our backyards, but we bet you've never seen them up close and personal like this before. After Lisa M. Ca moved from Germany to Macomb County to be with her husband, she noticed that the weather and seasons in Germany and Michigan are pretty similar, but the birds are a little different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Nov '16
|Ray
|1
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC