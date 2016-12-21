Southeast Michigan sinkhole forces evacuation, expert explains how it happens
Part of Southeast Michigan is under a state of emergency after a sinkhole swallows a home. An entire neighborhood in Fraser in Macomb County has been evacuated until the mess is cleaned up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Nov '16
|Ray
|1
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC