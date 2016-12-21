Sinkhole crews call for water conserv...

Sinkhole crews call for water conservation

Saturday Read more: WXYZ

Crews at the scene of the Fraser sinkhole are calling on a large number of Macomb County residents to conserve their water. Homes and businesses that are currently being served by the damaged sewer line are encouraged to curb their water usage to prevent wastewater from going into rivers, streams and basements.

