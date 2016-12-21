Michigan medical marijuana fees are funding the crack down on illegal marijuana
This information comes from a 2016 report to the legislature produced on October 27, 2016. It details that 18 counties applied for over $1 million in funding and 17 spent over $600,000.
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Nov '16
|Ray
|1
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
