Michigan governor signs compensation bill for 'wrongfully imprisoned'

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Michigan Radio

Under the "Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act," the compensation would amount to $50,000 for every year the individual was incarcerated, in addition to reasonable attorney fees and expenses. "Michigan's criminal justice system does a tremendous job, however there is always more we can do to make it better, particularly for those who have been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime they didn't commit," Snyder said in a written statement.

