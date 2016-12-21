Michigan backyard birds pose for moti...

Michigan backyard birds pose for motion-activated camera

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: MLive.com

Macomb County resident Lisa Ca captured these up close and personal pictures of birds in her backyard Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. From goldfinches to northern cardinals, these birds show a lot of personality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Nov '16 Ray 1
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC