Marijuana patient fees pay for drug enforcement in Michigan
Medical marijuana patient fees are helping finance aggressive enforcement efforts in the Detroit area, where local sheriff's departments spent more than $600,000 in Michigan grant funding. Law enforcement officials told The Detroit News the grants have helped them crack down on criminals operating outside the law.
