Man charged with first-degree murder in girlfriend's slaying
A man has been charged in the slaying of his 38-year-old girlfriend whose body was found this summer in the front seat of her car. The Macomb County sheriff's office says 37-year-old Jeremiah Boshell was arraigned Monday on first-degree murder, assault on a pregnant person and gun charges.
