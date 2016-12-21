Man accused of pointing gun at Comcas...

Man accused of pointing gun at Comcast worker and complaining about service

James Eichelburger was arraigned Monday in Clinton Township District Court on four charges in two separate gun cases, including a second incident in which a teenager was shot. He's charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of felony firearm.

