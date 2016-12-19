Lt. Gov. Raises Money For Mentally Disabled; Fouts Contributes
Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is raising money for an organization for the mentally disabled after tapes of someone that sounds like Warren mayor Jim Fouts making disparaging remarks against the mentally-disabled were released last week by Mark Hackel, the Macomb County executive.
