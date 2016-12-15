Great-grandfather, 78, sentenced to prison in fatal shooting
Great-grandfather, 78, sentenced to prison in fatal shooting Donald Clayton Miller was convicted in death of the father of his great-grandchildren. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hRkGHJ Donald Clayton Miller, 78, of Macomb Township, Mich., was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, to four to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting the father of his great-grandchildren in 2015.
Add your comments below
