Developer brings hope and renovation to Mount Clemens

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Detroit News

Developer brings hope and renovation to Mount Clemens Businessman John Hanna purchased and renovated the historic Emerald Theatre, which will reopen Thursday Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hGySr0 In February, the building at 31 N. Walnut was purchased by developer John Hanna, who owns several businesses in Royal Oak, including the Royal Oak Music Theatre. Business owners in downtown Mount Clemens are saying the theater's return is part of a bigger upswing for the Macomb County city's central district.

Macomb County Discussions

News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Nov '16 Ray 1
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Dec '15 TruthBTold 2
