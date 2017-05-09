Thayne's internet speeds ranked secon...

Thayne's internet speeds ranked second in Wyoming

Tuesday May 9

Wyoming is ranked near the bottom of the 50 states in broadband internet coverage according to research published by Broadband Now. The Cowboy State is the 44th most connected state with 25% of the population underserved.

