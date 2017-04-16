Harrison arraignment taking place Mon...

Harrison arraignment taking place Monday afternoon

Sunday Apr 16

According to information supplied by Lincoln County Attorney, Spencer Allred, Dereck James "DJ" Harrison will appear in District Court on Monday, April 17, at 3:30 p.m. in Kemmerer. At that time, Harrison will be advised of the charges against him and will be asked to enter a plea to those charges.

Chicago, IL

