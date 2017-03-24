Lincoln County Democratic Party Elect...

Lincoln County Democratic Party Elections are March 26

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Star Valley Independent

A special meeting of the Lincoln County Democratic Party has been called to appoint Committee people, followed by a second special meeting at which officer elections will be held. Both meetings will take place at the Thayne Senior Center located at 115 Petersen Pkwy, Thayne, Wyoming on Sunday, March 26, 2017 starting at 12:30 p.m. At the first meeting newly designated Lincoln County Chair, will be making appointments to fill 34 positions, 17 men and 17 women to represent voting precincts across Lincoln County.

