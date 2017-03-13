Lincoln County 911 service remains op...

Lincoln County 911 service remains operational despite apparant statewide outage

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Star Valley Independent

Lincoln County has not been effected by a statewide 911 outage. The Casper Star Tribune reported Monday morning that Wyoming's 911 system suffered a statewide outage and police were working to find a solution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

