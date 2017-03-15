Congressman Cheney statement on Fontenelle Dam Expansion Passage

"Additional water...will mean more opportunity for potential growth in jobs and the economy in Lincoln County..." Congressman Liz Cheney Washington, D.C.- Congressman Liz Cheney released the following statement after the U.S. House passed legislation to approve expansion of the water storage at the Bureau of Reclamation's Fontenelle Reservoir in Lincoln County, Wyoming. "After years of requests and endless D.C. red tape, I am happy to see this bill heading to the Senate.

