Three Idaho men charged in Star Valley burglaries

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Star Valley Independent

A Lincoln County Sheriff's Office investigation into a series of burglaries in the Star Valley area in early December has resulted in multiple felony charges being filed against three Idaho suspects. On the weekend of December 3, 2016 Deputies responded to three residential burglaries and one auto burglary.

Chicago, IL

